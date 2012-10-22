FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Skye Bank grows 9-mth pre-tax by 45 pct
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

Nigeria's Skye Bank grows 9-mth pre-tax by 45 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Skye Bank said on Monday pre-tax profit in the nine months to September rose 45.4 percent to 16.55 billion Nigerian naira ($105.18 million), from 11.38 billion naira in the same period last year.

Skye bank’s gross earnings rose to 94.13 billion naira, compared with 73.29 billion naira a year ago, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Its stock was trading at 4.27 naira on the local bourse by 1303 GMT, 0.23 percent lower than the previous day’s closing price. ($1 = 157.35 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.