Nigeria's Skye Bank pretax profit, dividend jumps
#Africa
April 16, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

Nigeria's Skye Bank pretax profit, dividend jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 16 (Reuters) - Nigerian lender Skye Bank’s full-year pre-tax profit jumped to 16.51 billion naira ($104 million), compared with 2.84 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a filing with the local bourse.

Gross earnings rose to 127.73 billion naira from 104.36 billion naira a year earlier, the bank said.

The bank said it will payout 6.61 billion in dividends to shareholders from the profit, compared with 3.3 billion paid out the previous year. ($1 = 157.9 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)

