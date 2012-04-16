Nigeria's Skye Bank says 2011 pre-tax profit fell

LAGOS, April 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Skye Bank said on Monday its pre-tax profit fell by 45.5 percent to 6.51 billion naira ($41.37 million) in 2011, down from 12.73 billion naira the previous year, and it declared a dividend of 0.25 naira per share.

Gross earnings rose to 104.83 billion naira for 2011, from 83.97 billion in 2010, the bank said in a statement through the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

It did not explain the fall in profit despite rising revenues, but a number of Nigerian banks have issued disappointing results for 2011 because of write downs of non-performing loans left over from a 2008/9 banking crisis. ($1 = 157.3750 naira)