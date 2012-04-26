FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Skye Bank to boost ROE to 15 pct in 2012
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

Nigeria's Skye Bank to boost ROE to 15 pct in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, April 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Skye Bank said on Thursday it will boost return on equity (ROE) to around 15 percent by the year-end from 4.7 percent in 2011 and grow its loan book by 30 percent.

It achieved a 22 percent growth in loans in 2011 to 519.7 billion naira ($3.31 billion) by targeting oil and gas, construction, public sector and general commerce, the bank said in an investor briefing on its 2011 full year results.

But its pre-tax profit fell 45.5 percent to 6.51 billion naira in 2011. Skye did not provide an explanation for the fall in the presentation.

The mid-tier lender has 249 offices in Nigeria and three bank subsidiaries in West Africa - Gambia, Guinea and Sierra Leone. It said its 3-5 year plan was to grow loans by around 40 percent with ROE reaching 20 percent.

Lending to Africa’s second biggest economy had started to recover after a banking crisis that led to a $4 billion bailout of nine bankrupt lenders in 2009. Skye wasn’t among them.

Syke’s rivals - First Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) -- have also announced loan growth of around 10 percent or more for 2012.

$1 = 157.1500 Nigerian nairas Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.