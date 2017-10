LAGOS, July 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Skye Bank said on Monday its first half pre-tax profit grew 36 percent compared with the same period last year to 9.9 billion naira ($61 million), lifting its shares up almost 2 percent.

The mid-sized lender said revenue hit 59.7 billion naira during the period, compared with 48.9 billion in the same period last year, the bank said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)