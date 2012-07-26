FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Skye Bank revises 2012 ROE target to 17 pct
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2012 / 2:58 PM / 5 years ago

Nigeria's Skye Bank revises 2012 ROE target to 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Skye Bank has raised its return on equity (ROE) target for 2012 to 17 percent from 15 percent, the lender said on Thursday, after the measure hit 15.6 percent in the first half of the year.

The mid-tier lender last week announced a 36 percent year-on-year increase in half-year pretax profit to 9.9 billion naira.

It expected its ROE target to reach 18 percent within the next three to five years, the bank said.

The lender said it was seeking approvals to include a $100 million debt it raised recently in its capital structure. Skye has started a process to raise an additional $150 million debt, which it planned to conclude this year, it said.

It said loan growth will top 25 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.