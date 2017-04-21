FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Power line kills fans watching Man Utd v Anderlecht match in Nigeria
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 4 months ago

Power line kills fans watching Man Utd v Anderlecht match in Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YENAGOA, Nigeria, April 21 (Reuters) - Seven Nigerian football fans died when a high-powered electricity line fell onto a building where they were watching Manchester United play Anderlecht on television late on Thursday, police said.

Another 11 people were injured, one of them critically, in in the coastal city of Calabar, an officer added.

A transformer exploded, sending a high-tension power wire falling onto the building's roof during the broadcast of the Europa League quarter final, Tony Ine, a local resident who was walking past at the time, told Reuters.

President Muhammadu Buhari sent his condolences on Friday, as did Manchester United on its Twitter account.

"Our thoughts go out to the United fans, their friends and families affected by the tragedy in Calabar, Nigeria," the club wrote. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos and Anamesere Igboeroteonwu in Onitsha; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.