Profits at Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC more than double

LAGOS, April 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Stanbic IBTC Holdings , a unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank, said on Thursday its 2013 pretax profit rose to 24.62 billion naira, an increase of 116 percent from 11.41 billion naira a year earlier.

Gross earnings grew to 111.22 billion naira during the period, compared with 91.86 billion naira in 2012, it said in a filing with the Nigeria Stock Exchange.

Stanbic IBTC proposed a dividend of 0.10 naira per share, the same amount it paid in 2012. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)