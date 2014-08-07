FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC to raise 30 bln naira Tier II capital
August 7, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC to raise 30 bln naira Tier II capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Stanbic IBTC, the Nigerian unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank, plans to raise up to 30 billion naira in Tier II capital, a presentation on its website said on Thursday.

CEO Sola David-Borha confirmed the capital raise during an analysts conference call on Thursday but said the actual amount would depend on market conditions and regulatory guidelines. She did not provide a timeline.

David-Borha said the mid-tier lender was aiming for a 15 percent loan growth for the second-half of 2014, targeting business customers, after it grew loans 18 percent in the first-half. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)

