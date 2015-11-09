FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stanbic IBTC says engaging Nigerian regulators on share sale
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2015 / 2:49 PM / 2 years ago

Stanbic IBTC says engaging Nigerian regulators on share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Stanbic IBTC said on Monday it was engaging with authorities in Nigerian after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) suspended its share sale over an ongoing review of the group’s accounts by the country’s financial watchdog.

The SEC suspended Stanbic IBTC’s 20.4 billion naira rights issue pending the outcome of an investigation into “misleading” disclosures relating to expenses, alleged by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

The banking group, majority owned by South Africa’s Standard Bank has denied the allegations while Nigeria’s central bank has said it did not find “material misrepresentation” after examining past accounts of the lender. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.