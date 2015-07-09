FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC H1 profit falls 52 pct, cuts dividend
July 9, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC H1 profit falls 52 pct, cuts dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Stanbic IBTC said on Thursday first-half pretax profit fell to 9.53 billion naira ($47.90 million), down 52 percent from a year ago.

Gross earnings fell 16 percent to 68.29 billion naira during the six-month period to June 30, the unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Stanbic IBTC cut its interim dividend to 0.90 naira per share, from 1.10 naira last year.

$1 = 198.95 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Pravin Char

