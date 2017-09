LAGOS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Nigeria’s Stanbic IBTC fell 4.9 percent on Friday after the financial regulator said it was investigating the mid-tier bank over allegedly wrongful disclosure of fees owed to its parent firm, South Africa’s Standard Bank

Stanbic IBTC shares, which are down 12.4 percent this year, fell to 22.48 naira each on the news. (Reporting by Lagos newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)