Nigeria's Stanbic sees Q3 pretax profit up 39 pct
June 11, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

Nigeria's Stanbic sees Q3 pretax profit up 39 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 11 (Reuters) - The Nigerian unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank said on Tuesday it expected its pretax profit for the third quarter to hit 4.38 billion naira ($27.4 mln), compared with 3.14 billion naira in the same period last year.

The lender said gross earnings will be 21.52 billion naira in the three-months to September 2013, up 17 percent from 18.4 billion naira in the same period a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

It gave not reason for the increase in earnings. ($1 = 159.95 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)

