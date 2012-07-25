FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Stanbic up nearly 2 pct on H1 results
#Financials
July 25, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

Nigeria's Stanbic up nearly 2 pct on H1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Stanbic IBTC Bank said on Wednesday its half-year pretax profit rose 8 percent to 5.86 billion naira ($37 mln), compared with 5.39 billion naira in the same period a year ago, lifting its shares almost 2 percent.

Gross earnings at the local unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank climbed 45.6 billion naira during the period, from 31.2 billion naira last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Stanbic closed at 7.16 naira per share on Wednesday, up 1.85 percent from 7.03 naira at Tuesday’s close.

$1 = 160.05 naira Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
