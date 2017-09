Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC says H1 pretax profit up 115 pct

LAGOS, July 30 (Reuters) - Stanbic IBTC, the Nigerian unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank, said on Tuesday its half-year pretax profit rose to 13.12 billion naira, up 115 percent from 6.11 billion naira a year ago.

Shares in Stanbic IBTC, which has gained 42 percent so far this year, was trading flat at 16.55 naira at 1127 GMT.

Gross earnings at Stanbic IBTC rose to 54.5 billion naira during the six months to June 30, as against 41.9 billion naira last year.

The mid-tier lender proposed an interim dividend of 0.70 naira per share. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Joe Brock)