Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC says 9-month profit up 126 pct
#Financials
October 29, 2013 / 9:23 AM / 4 years ago

Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC says 9-month profit up 126 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Stanbic IBTC Holdings said on Tuesday its nine month pretax profit rose by 126 percent to 20.33 billion naira ($128.22 million), up from 9.01 billion naira in the same period last year.

Gross earnings at the Nigerian unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank rose to 82.92 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30, against 64.03 billion naira last year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158.55 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)

