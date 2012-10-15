Nigeria's Starcomms to merge with Multilinks, MTS-regulator

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Three of Nigeria’s CDMA mobile operators - Starcomms, Multilinks and MTS - are seeking approval to merge, the Nigerian telecoms regulator said on Monday.

Lolia Emakpore, a director of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), also told Reuters at a conference in Dubai she expects the mobile subscriber base in Nigeria to grow 14 percent next year to 120 million, the fastest pace since the technology arrived a decade ago. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tim Cocks and David Cowell)