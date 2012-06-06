FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria court rejects Statoil appeal over consultant
June 6, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Nigeria court rejects Statoil appeal over consultant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, June 6 (Reuters) - A Nigerian court has rejected an appeal by Norwegian energy producer Statoil against a local consultant who said he was not paid for helping it secure licenses for Nigerian oil fields, a local TV station reported on Wednesday.

Former Statoil consultant John Abebe is seeking 1.5 percent of the net profit from Statoil’s stake in the 240,000 barrel per day Agbami field, in a case that has been running for years.

Independent television station Channels TV reported the verdict from the judgement at the Lagos court of appeal on Tuesday. The claimant is hoping to win up to $2 billion.

Abebe, the brother-in-law of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who served from 1999 to 2007, helped Statoil secure licenses for Nigerian oilfields between 1991 and 1999 and was on the board of Statoil’s local unit.

Statoil argues that it already paid him for his services and had no agreement to give him 1.5 percent of its profits.

It now has the option of taking its appeal to Nigeria’s Supreme Court in the capital Abuja.

Reporting by Tim Cocks, editing by William Hardy

