Nigeria's Sterling Bank first-quarter profit rises 17 pct
April 22, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's Sterling Bank first-quarter profit rises 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Sterling Bank said on Tuesday its first-quarter pretax profit rose to 3.54 billion naira ($21.8 million), up 17.3 percent from 3.02 billion naira a year earlier.

Gross earnings at the mid-tier bank climbed to 24.62 billion naira during the three months to March 31, as against 19.84 billion naira in the same period of last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 162.27 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Merriman)

