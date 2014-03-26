FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Sterling Bank posts 24 pct rise in 2013 profit
March 26, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's Sterling Bank posts 24 pct rise in 2013 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Sterling Bank said on Wednesday its 2013 full-year pretax profit rose 24 percent to 9.31 billion naira ($56.51 million) from 7.49 billion naira the previous year.

The bank said it would pay a dividend of 0.25 naira per share from its profit, up 25 percent from the 0.20 naira paid in 2012.

Gross earnings rose to 91.62 billion naira from 68.85 billion naira, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 164.75 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
