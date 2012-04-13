FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Nigeria's Sterling Bank pre-tax profit down 6.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 13, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Nigeria's Sterling Bank pre-tax profit down 6.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference to extra-ordinary income)

LAGOS, April 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Sterling Bank said on Friday its pre-tax profit dropped by 6.62 percent to 3.46 billion naira ($21.96 million) in 2011, compared with 3.69 billion the previous year, after merger with rival Equitorial Trust Bank.

The bank said its gross earnings rose to 45.17 billion naira from 30.38 billion naira last year and it will pay out a 0.10 naira dividend to its shareholders. ($1 = 157.5400 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.