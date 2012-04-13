CORRECTED-Nigeria's Sterling Bank pre-tax profit down 6.6 pct

(Corrects to remove reference to extra-ordinary income)

LAGOS, April 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Sterling Bank said on Friday its pre-tax profit dropped by 6.62 percent to 3.46 billion naira ($21.96 million) in 2011, compared with 3.69 billion the previous year, after merger with rival Equitorial Trust Bank.

The bank said its gross earnings rose to 45.17 billion naira from 30.38 billion naira last year and it will pay out a 0.10 naira dividend to its shareholders. ($1 = 157.5400 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)