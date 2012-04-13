FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nigeria Sterling Bank rises 5 pct on dividend payout
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nigeria Sterling Bank rises 5 pct on dividend payout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds share price reaction, quote, recasts)

LAGOS, April 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Nigeria’s Sterling Bank rose the maximum 5 percent to 1.26 naira per share on Friday after the lender said it would pay a 0.10 naira dividend per share from its profit for 2011.

The lender said its pre-tax profit dropped by 6.62 percent to 3.46 billion naira ($21.96 million) in 2011, compared with 3.69 billion the previous year, after merger with rival Equitorial Trust Bank.

Gross earnings jumped to 45.17 billion naira from 30.38 billion naira last year, while strong revenue growth and net gain from sale of subsidiaries boosted its profit, including extra-ordinary items, to 6.7 billion naira, from 4.20 billion naira.

“Following a successful business combination with ETB, the bank emerged a stronger institution with total assets of 583 billion naira (including contingencies), deposits of 407 billion naira and a network of almost 200 branches,” Chief Executive Yemi Adeola said.

He said the bank is well positioned to tap both cost and revenue benefits arising from economies of scale and operational synergies from the business combination.

$1 = 157.5400 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.