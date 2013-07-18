UPDATE 1-Nigeria Sterling Bank says H1 profit up 97 pct

(Adds share price, capital raising plans)

LAGOS, July 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Sterling Bank said on Thursday its half-year pretax profit grew 96.9 percent to 6.3 billion naira ($39 mln) as against 3.2 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Gross earning at the mid-tier lender rose to 41.9 billion naira in the six months to June 30, up 28 percent from 32.7 billion naira in the same period last year, the bank said.

Shares in Sterling Bank which has gained 54 percent since the start of the year, was trading flat at 1321 GMT at 2.70 naira per share. It had earlier gained 1.50 percent on the news.

Sterling’s chief executive Yemi Adeola said his priority over the next six months was to speed up a $400 million capital raising program, $80 million of which he’s already in the market to secure via a rights issue to existing shareholders.

“The next phase of the (capital) program includes a $120 million private placement and ... a $200 million multi-currency Tier 11 capital,” Adeola said in a statement. ($1 = 161.4 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha/Joe Brock)