FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Banks and consumer stocks knock Nigeria index down
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 8, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Banks and consumer stocks knock Nigeria index down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix dropped word in headline)

LAGOS, June 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s benchmark share index fell below its psychological support level of 21,000 points on Friday on weaker banking and consumer stocks, reducing gains achieved so far this year to around 2 percent.

Investors have continued to switch to bonds for higher yields, punishing equities, traders said. The index fell to 20,995.33 points. It peaked on May 9 at 22,820 points.

Top decliners included Union Bank and Dangote Sugar down 4.8 percent, almost the maximum 5 percent allowed, while First Bank shed 3.27 percent. Heavywieght lender Zenith Bank and consumer gaint Nigerian Breweries shed more than 1 percent each.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.