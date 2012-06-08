UPDATE 1-Nigeria index falls below support level, banks weigh

* Nigeria index under pressure from sell off

* Year gain reduced to 2 percent up on start (Recasts with closing figure, quote)

LAGOS, June 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s benchmark share index fell by 1 percent to 20,902.95 points on Friday, below its psychological support level of 21,000 points, on weaker banking and consumer stocks.

The falls reduced gains the stock market has achieved so far this year to around 2 percent.

The local bourse is back at around the level it was on May 4, when the index closed at 20,916.30 points.

“Some investors have continued to resort to profit taking to reduce their losses, while others are switching to the more attractive yielding money market instruments such as treasury bills,” one broker said.

Investors have continued to switch to bonds for higher yields, punishing equities, traders said. The index peaked on May 9 at 22,820 points.

Nigeria sold a total of 137.97 billion naira ($848.78 million) in treasury bills ranging from three months to one year at its bi-monthly auction, at higher yields than at the previous auction.

Biggest decliners included construction giant Julius Berger , down the maximum allowed 5 percent, Access Bank , dropping 4.89 percent, First City Monument Bank , down 4.82 percent, Union Bank, falling 4.80 percent and Dangote Sugar, down 4.79 percent. (Additional reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)