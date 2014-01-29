FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian stocks fall 1.38 pct to 1-month low
#Financials
January 29, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Nigerian stocks fall 1.38 pct to 1-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks fell 1.38 percent on Wednesday to a one-month low, driven mainly by falls in the banking and energy sectors, brokers said.

Africa’s second biggest index shed 1.38 percent to 40,622 points at 1200 GMT, a level last seen on December 31. It was the third consecutive day of loses in a stock market that returned 47 percent to investors in 2013.

Nigeria’s oil and gas index fell 3.26 percent with Oando the seeing the sharpest loses of 10 percent. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
