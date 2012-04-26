Nigeria stock index rises to 7-1/2 month high

LAGOS, April 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s stock index climbed to a 7-1/2 month high on Thursday, lifted by gains in the banking sector and from an increase in foreign capital inflows.

Africa’s second biggest stock index has notched up 5.98 percent gains so far this year, recouping some losses it sustained after banks published negative or smaller profits for full year due to bad loan write-offs.

The stock index crosses the psychological level of 21,000 points for the first time this year. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)