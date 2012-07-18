Nigeria stocks rise to more than 11-month high

LAGOS, July 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s stock index rose to more than an 11-month month high on Wednesday, lifted by gains in the banking sector following strong earnings and an increase in foreign capital inflows.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s second-biggest index has risen for seven straight days and was up more than 1 percent on Wednesday, closing at 23,277.30 points, the highest since Aug. 8 last year when it reached 23,400 points.

The index is up 12 percent year-to-date, recouping earlier losses it sustained due to dwindling oil prices in May and weak global risk appetite in the wake of ongoing European economic turmoil. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)