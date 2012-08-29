FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria stocks rise to 1-year high on Nestle
August 29, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

Nigeria stocks rise to 1-year high on Nestle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s stock index rose to a 1-year high on Wednesday, lifted largely by gains in food and household product maker Nestle, which has risen for 13 consecutive days on strong dividends.

Nigeria, Africa’s second biggest index, has consistently gained in the last four days and it closed up 0.59 percent on Wednesday to 23,670.11 points, its highest since Aug. 3, 2011, when it closed at 23,858 points.

The index has risen by 14.65 percent this year, rebounding from its 2011 losses caused by panic over the Eurozone crisis.

Nestle climbed 4.75 percent to 551.31 naira, making it the highest valued share on the local bourse. Dealers said the move was driven by high dividend payouts.

Other gainers included Flourmills, up 2.88 percent, and Ashakacem, up 2.11 percent. (Reporting by Mayowa Oludare; Editing by Tim Cocks)

