Nigerian stocks rise to 4-1/2 year high

LAGOS, May 17 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks climbed 1.4 percent on Friday to a four and half year high, lifted up by gains in cement and bank shares.

The index added 507.83 points on Friday to close near the 37,000 point pyschological level, a level last seen on 18 Nov. 2008, supported by strong first-quarter company earnings.

Shares in mid-tier lender Sterling Bank rose 5.47 percent to 2.89 naira, while Dangote Cement, Nigeria’s biggest listed company, which accounts for a third of market capitalisation, rose 3.83 percent to 187 naira.

The overall bourse has gained almost 30 percent so far this year with the index of Nigeria top ten banks up 25 percent since the start of 2013. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)