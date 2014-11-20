FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's stock index falls for the third straight day, down 3.2 pct
November 20, 2014

Nigeria's stock index falls for the third straight day, down 3.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s main share index fell for the third straight day on Thursday, shedding more than 3 percent in volatile trading as investors sold off relatively liquid consumer and oil stocks, dealers said.

The index was down 1,091 points to 33,054 by 1021 GMT. Top decliners included Flour Mills of Nigeria and Nestle, both down more than 9 percent, while Oando lost 8.1 percent.

Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of total market capitalisation, fell 7.1 percent.

Foreign investors, which dominate trades on the local bourse, have been pulling cash out of stocks, unnerved by the fall in the naira currency and the price of oil, Nigeria’s main foreign exchange earner. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing Bate Felix and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
