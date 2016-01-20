FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's stocks rise 3 pct in early trade, bucking global trend
#Financials
January 20, 2016 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's stocks rise 3 pct in early trade, bucking global trend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s share index gained 3.06 percent on early trade on Wednesday, a dramatic recovery after a consistent 2-week decline amid bargain hunters taking positions in the market, traders said.

The share index, which has the second-biggest weighting after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index, had fallen below the psychologically important 23,000-point line to a level last seen on July 2012 on Monday due to worries over falling oil price and the naira exchange rate.

The main market indicator all-share index rose to 23,144 points at 1007 GMT.

Stock dealers said some investors consider the market oversold and its current level attractive for re-entering the market. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
