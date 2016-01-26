FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria stocks end five-day rally as investors book profit
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2016 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria stocks end five-day rally as investors book profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks ended a five-day rally to fall 0.55 percent on Tuesday as investors booked profits from recent gains, traders said.

The index, which has the second biggest weighting on the MSCI frontier market index after Kuwait, closed at 23,832 points after gaining 5.9 percent over five days from Jan. 19.

Traders said investors were taking profits in stocks that had rallied more than 20 percent over the five-day period.

Unilever was the hardest hit, dropping 4.90 percent. FBN Holdings shed 3.51 percent, Stanbic IBTC was down 2.26 percent while Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of the market capitalisation, fell 0.14 percent.

The Nigerian stock market, sub-Saharan Africa’s second biggest, has fallen 16.3 percent so far this month, depressed by a weak outlook for the naira currency and the persistent drop in the price of oil, the country’s main export. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.