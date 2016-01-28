FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Battered Nigerian stocks gain as investors buy banking shares
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2016 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

Battered Nigerian stocks gain as investors buy banking shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks ended two day of losses to gain 1.14 percent on Thursday, led by banks and cement companies, which investors considered oversold.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s second-largest stock index has fallen 18.5 percent in the first 19 days of trading this year, battered by a weaker currency and a drop in the price of oil, Nigeria’s main export.

But the all share index climbed to 23,598 points on Thursday as some investors re-entered the market, traders said. Banks stocks rose 3.3 percent.

Access Bank led gains, rising 9.21 percent. United Bank for Africa jumped 5.09 percent and Zenith Bank rose 5 percent. Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of the market’s capitalisation, gained 1.49 percent.

Stocks also got some help from oil prices. Brent crude rose more than 8 percent to almost $36 a barrel on Thursday, after a Russian official said Saudi Arabia had proposed that oil-producing countries cut output up to 5 percent each, amid a supply glut in the world market. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.