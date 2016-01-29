FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian stocks gain, buoyed by oil price
January 29, 2016 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Nigerian stocks gain, buoyed by oil price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Nigerian shares rose on Friday as investors, encouraged by gains in the price of oil, sought bargains in a market that has fallen sharply this month.

The main index rose 1.34 percent to close at 23,916 points, with the banking, petroleum and food sectors leading gains.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s second-largest stock index has fallen 17.6 percent so far this year on falls in the naira currency and in crude, Nigeria’s main export.

“Attractive valuations continue to sway investor sentiments towards equities, despite challenges on the domestic macro terrain,” United Capital said in a note to clients, forecasting a further bout of bargain hunting.

Shares of food maker Cadbury gained the most, rising 8.3 percent, while Dangote Sugar was up 8 percent and Zenith Bank 7.2 percent.

Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
