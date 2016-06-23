FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Nigeria index nears 9-month high as banks, consumer stocks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria's main share index approached a 9-month high on Thursday, after rising for a third straight day as investors poured cash into banking and consumer goods stocks.

The stock market, which has the second-biggest weighting after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index, climbed 2.9 percent to 30,999 points by 1234 GMT, a level last seen on Oct. 2.

Stocks are up 5.2 percent so far this year, wiping out earlier losses since the central bank floated the naira this week and eased trading restrictions on the currency that caused foreign investors to flee. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)

