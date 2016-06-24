FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nigeria stocks end three-day rally as Brexit stokes risk aversion
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 24, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Nigeria stocks end three-day rally as Brexit stokes risk aversion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, June 24 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks ended a three-day rally on Friday, falling 1.4 percent as worries over Britain's shock vote to exit the European Union spread across emerging markets.

The main stock index, which crossed 31,000 psychological level in its previous session, fell to 30,624 points as investors dumped shares in the relatively liquid banking sector.

Nigerian stocks had rallied 8.5 percent between Tuesday to Thursday this week, after the central bank on Monday ditched its 16-month old peg on the currency to allow for a freely traded interbank market in a bid to attract foreign investors.

Investors have welcomed the currency float but many are still steering clear until Africa's biggest economy shows signs of recovering from damage inflicted by the exchange rate peg.

On Friday some investors were booking profits from recent gains following renewed risk aversion, traders said.

"(The) market is down this morning, negative sentiment from Brexit and some profit taking," one trader said.

Quitting the EU could cost Britain access to the EU's trade barrier-free single market and means it must seek new trade accords with countries around the world.

Top decliners on the Lagos bourse was FCMB group down 5.08 percent while Fidelity Bank and Zenith Bank each down more than 4 percent. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.