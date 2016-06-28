Nigerian stocks extend losses as Brexit's impact continues

LAGOS, June 28 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks extended losses on Tuesday, amid fears that demand for riskier assets will evaporate and the flow of foreign funds into Nigeria will dry up as a consequence of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union last week.

As a former British colony, Nigeria enjoys investment ties to the financial centre of London - Britain accounts for the second-largest trade and investment flows into Nigeria. When markets fall in Britain, those funds are pulled out to cover the losses at home.

The main stock index shed 1.66 percent to 29,348 points by 1218 GMT, dragged down by banking, oil and consumer goods shares. Banking stocks fell 2.77 percent, led by losses in FCMB group, down 4.82 percent.

Stocks has rallied more than 8 percent last week after a central bank reform of interbank currency trading that unpegged the Nigerian currency, the naira. Investors hoped that would draw back foreign funds.

However, Britain’s decision to leave the EU in last Thursday’s referendum has sent shockwaves through financial markets across the world.

“A bearish start to the week was not unexpected,” United capital said in a research note.

Transcorp fell the most, 9.05 percent. Oando and Total Nigeria each lost 5 percent. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Larry King)