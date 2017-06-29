LAGOS, June 29 Nigerian stocks rallied for a
second day on Thursday to a one- week high as shares in the
relatively liquid banking sector gained ahead of half-year
earnings, traders said.
The index rose 1.4 percent by mid-day trades to cross 33,000
points, a level last seen last week, helped by gains in lenders,
cement and food stocks.
Shares in chocolate maker Cadbury rose five
percent. First Bank Holdings climbed 4.57 percent,
energy firm Oando increased by 4.74 percent while
Diamond Bank rose 4.17 percent.
Dangote Cement DANGCEM.LG, which accounts for a third of the
market's capitalisation, rose 2.5 percent.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha/Mark
Heinrich)