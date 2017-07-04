LAGOS, July 4 Nigerian banking shares dropped
2.3 percent on Tuesday after regulators said they had intervened
to save the country's fourth largest telecoms firm from collapse
as talks with local lenders to renegotiate a $1.2 billion loan
failed.
Etisalat Nigeria had been negotiating with its lenders for
more than five months to restructure a $1.2 billion loan it took
out four years ago after missing several payments.
The news sent the banking index lower, which
caused the main index to fall 1.1 percent as
investors sold shares on worries that lenders may be forced to
take a haircut on Etisalat's loan.
The telecom industry regulator said Etisalat Nigeria and its
creditors have reached a resolution on key issues on the
indebtedness and that a transition process had been mutually
agreed. Lenders have set up a new board for the company.
Half-year earnings season has started for companies listed
on the Lagos bourse and lenders, under pressure to avoid
loan-loss provisions, had been pushing to finalise restructuring
talks before interim audits in June.
United Bank for Africa (UBA) topped the decliners
with a fall of 5.75 percent. Pan-African lender Ecobank
shed 4.94 percent, Diamond Bank and FCMB
both lost 4.72 percent each.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by David Evans)