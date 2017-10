ABUJA, July 24 (Reuters) - A Nigerian presidential committee said on Tuesday that fuel traders fraudulently collected 382 billion naira ($2.38 billion) last year in subsidy payments for fuel that was never delivered.

The probe commissioned by President Goodluck Jonathan is the latest in a string of investigations into a petrol import subsidy that is rife with corruption and a massive drain on state finances. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Alison Williams)