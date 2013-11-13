Nigeria to sell 100 bln naira in treasury bills

LAGOS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to issue 99.93 billion naira ($628.57 million) worth of treasury bills with maturities ranging between three months and one year at its regular debt auction on Nov. 20, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The regulator will sell 20.64 billion naira in 91-day paper, 25 billion naira in 182-day debt and 54.29 billion naira in one year paper next week, using the Dutch Auction System, it said in a notice.

The result of the auction is expected the following day, the statement said. ($1 = 158.98 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)