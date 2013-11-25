FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian T-bill yields fall slightly
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Nigerian T-bill yields fall slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Yields on Nigeria treasury bills fell marginally by around 0.15 percentage points across all tenors at a primary auction last week, where the central bank sold 99.93 billion naira ($630.04 million) worth of the debt with 3-month to one year maturities.

The central bank sold 20.64 billion naira in 91-day treasury bills at 10.7 percent, 15 basis points lower than the 10.89 percent it attracted at the previous auction on Nov. 6.

A total of 25 billion naira in the 182-day paper was sold at 11.45 percent against 11.60 percent previously, while 54.29 billion naira in the 364-day paper was sold at 11.64 percent compared with 11.8 percent previously. ($1 = 158.61 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.