Nigerian T-bill yields fall slightly

LAGOS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Yields on Nigeria treasury bills fell marginally by around 0.15 percentage points across all tenors at a primary auction last week, where the central bank sold 99.93 billion naira ($630.04 million) worth of the debt with 3-month to one year maturities.

The central bank sold 20.64 billion naira in 91-day treasury bills at 10.7 percent, 15 basis points lower than the 10.89 percent it attracted at the previous auction on Nov. 6.

A total of 25 billion naira in the 182-day paper was sold at 11.45 percent against 11.60 percent previously, while 54.29 billion naira in the 364-day paper was sold at 11.64 percent compared with 11.8 percent previously. ($1 = 158.61 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)