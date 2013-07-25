FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria sells 114.9 bln naira in T-bills
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 25, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Nigeria sells 114.9 bln naira in T-bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria sold 114.89 billion naira ($717.61 million) worth of treasury bills of maturities ranging between 3-month and one year, with yields slightly higher on 91-day and 364-day paper and flat on the 6-month note, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The central bank sold 32.89 billion worth of 91-day paper at 11.6 percent, slightly higher than the 11.5 percent at the previous auction on July 10, 30 billion naira of 182-day paper at 12.75 percent, the same rate as the previous action.

Also, the bank sold 52 billion naira in the 1-year bond at 13.33 percent, more than the 13.21 percent the same tenor was sold on June 26, the last time the note was on offer at the regular auction. ($1 = 160.1 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.