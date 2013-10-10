FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria issues 132 bln naira in T-bills, yields flat to lower
October 10, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Nigeria issues 132 bln naira in T-bills, yields flat to lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria sold 131.82 billion naira ($822.59 million) in treasury bills on Wednesday, with maturities ranging between three months and one year with yields broadly flat compared with the previous auction, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The bank sold 20.15 billion naira worth of 91-day paper at 10.8 percent compared with 10.85 percent at the previous auction on Sept. 26.

The regulator sold 43.49 billion naira in the 182-day note at 11.64 percent, slightly lower than the 11.69 percent at the last auction, while a total of 68.18 billion naira of the 364-day debt was sold at 11.74 percent, the same returns as at the Sept. 26 auction.

Investors’ bids reached 250.55 billion naira compared with 315.48 billion naira at the previous auction.

$1 = 160.25 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
