MTN says Nigeria services still impacted despite end to fuel strike

ABUJA, May 26 (Reuters) - Africa’s largest telecoms operator, MTN Group, said on Tuesday that its Nigerian services continued to be hampered despite the end of a fuel strike on Monday.

“Diesel is still not easily available at this time in spite of the end of the fuel strike. It is likely to take some time for normality to be restored,” Funmilayo Onajide, a spokeswoman for the company, said.

Nigeria, its biggest market, has been suffering acute gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel shortages for the last few weeks due to a strike by marketers and distributors over non-payment of subsidies by the government. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)