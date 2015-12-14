FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tiger Brands' Nigeria unit shares up on deal to sell stake to DIL
December 14, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Tiger Brands' Nigeria unit shares up on deal to sell stake to DIL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Tiger Brands’ Nigerian unit jumped 9.6 percent in early Monday trades on the Lagos bourse after the South African food company said it had agreed a deal to sell its majority stake back to Dangote Industries Limited.

Tiger Brands has not made money from Dangote Flour Mills (DFM) since paying nearly $200 million for a 65 percent stake in the firm, acquired from Dangote Industries Ltd, three years ago as part of broader strategy to expand in sub-Saharan Africa.

The shares, which had lost 75 percent of their value this year, rose to 1.26 naira in early trades. They fell 56 percent last year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)

