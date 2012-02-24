FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total starts giant Usan oil project in Nigeria
February 24, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 6 years ago

Total starts giant Usan oil project in Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Total has started production at its giant offshore Usan oil project in Nigeria, in line the with planned schedule, the French energy group said on Friday.

Usan is the second deep offshore development operated by Total in Nigeria after Akpo to come on stream in the last three years.

The Usan development comprises a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel designed to process 180,000 barrels per day and with a crude storage capacity of 2 million barrels.

The group’s production in Nigeria was around 290,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2011. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; editing by James Jukwey)

