Total's Nigerian unit H1 pre-tax profit rises 35 pct
July 27, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Total's Nigerian unit H1 pre-tax profit rises 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 27 (Reuters) - Total’s local Nigerian unit said on Friday its half year pre-tax profit rose 34.74 percent to 4.46 billion naira ($27.75 million), up from 3.31 billion naira in the same period last year.

Total’s turnover rose to 109.84 billion naira, compared with 87.48 billion naira in the same period a year ago, the fuel marketer said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. It stock was flat at 130 naira per share on the local bourse at 1219 GMT. ($1 = 160.70 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)

