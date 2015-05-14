Nigeria sells 60 bln naira bonds, yields dip across all tenors

LAGOS, May 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria sold bonds worth a total of 60 billion naira ($302 million) at lower yields on all tenors at an auction on Wednesday, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday.

The debt office said in a statement that investors submitted total bids of 183.34 billion naira compared with 184.72 billion naira at the last auction.

The lower yields reflected the trend in the secondary market, which remain at below 14 percent following a sharp rise immediately after Nigeria’s peaceful elections in March.

The 5-year, 10-year and 20-year tenors each received a total of 20 billion naira, the debt office said.

The 5-year paper was sold at 13.84 percent, lower than 14.44 percent the debt attracted at the last month’s auction.

The 10-year bond fetched a yield of 13.48 percent against 14.22 percent last month, while the 20-year debt attracted a yield of 13.88 percent compared with 14.45 percent last month.